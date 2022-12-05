HART rail construction to impact some bus routes on Dillingham Blvd. starting Dec. 5 By KITV Web Staff Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rail Transit is starting up construction on the rail project on Monday, December 5., on Dillingham Blvd.Bus routes and stops could be subject to change. Traffic will be reduced to 1 lane in each direction. TheBus riders should allow for more time to travel due to expected delays around these routes. The following rail lines will be impacted: Route C Country Express!Route 7 Kalihi ValleyRoute 9 Kaimuki – Pearl HarborRoute 40 Honolulu - MakahaRoute 42 Waikiki – Ewa BeachRoute 43 Waipahu – Honolulu - AlapaiRoute 51 Honolulu - WahiawaRoute 52 Honolulu – Mililani - HaleiwaRoure 61 Kalihi – Kaneohe - AikahiRoute 88A North Shore ExpressOther routes that provide service to areas near Dillingham Blvd may be indirectly affected. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Barricade suspect in custody UPDATE Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local West Maui fire 80% contained after spreading over 2,000 acres Updated Nov 15, 2022 Local South King Street traffic slow due to equipment installation at Straub Medical Center Updated Apr 23, 2022 Local What you need to know about the 22nd annual Maui Film Festival Updated Oct 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo nurse charged with fentanyl theft and felony drug offenses Updated Sep 30, 2022 Crime & Courts Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital Updated Nov 18, 2022 Recommended for you