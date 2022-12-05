 Skip to main content
HART rail construction to impact some bus routes on Dillingham Blvd. starting Dec. 5

  • Updated
theBus

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rail Transit is starting up construction on the rail project on Monday, December 5., on Dillingham Blvd.

Bus routes and stops could be subject to change. Traffic will be reduced to 1 lane in each direction. 

Dillingham Blvd construction

