Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hanauma Bay's online reservation system will now require credit card payment

  • Updated
  • 0
Hanauma bay

HONOLULU (KITV4) -  Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has announced that online credit card payments will now be required for all non-Hawaii resident reservations beginning on December 1, 2021.

The online reservation system will now require a credit card payment in order to confirm reservations for all non-residents ages 13 years and older.

To make a reservation you can click here pros.hnl.info

“When we first launched the online reservation system in April one of the first things we noticed were ‘no shows', or people not honoring their confirmed reservations,” said Laura H. Thielen, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director.

Therefore the online payments will now be non-refundable unless the nature preserve is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Not only did this take away a spot from another visitor, but it also resulted in the potential lost revenue if that reservation was made by a malihini visitor. With payment now being accepted when the reservation is made, it motivates the visitor to honor that commitment, while also ensuring the funds are gathered to directly improve the nature preserve.”

Once the reservation is completed, a reply email will be sent to the Hanauma bay visitor’s provided email which serves as your reservation confirmation.

A printed version or a digital email copy may be used as proof of reservation.

Each Hawaii Resident 13 years and older must have one of the following:

  • Online reservations
  • Reservations should preferably be made 2 days in advance starting at 7:00 am Hawaii Standard Time (HST)
  • All Visitors must view the orientation video first before entering the natural reserve. 
  • Active Duty U.S. Military and Dependents 13 years and older must bring a current ID to receive free admission
  • No charge for children 12 years and younger
  • Current Hawaii Drivers License
  • Current Hawaii State ID with Hawaii address on the front of the ID (Must be valid for one year or more)
  • Current Hawaii School Student ID with a current year or semester validation
  • No Work ID's Accepted 
  • Reservations can be made for up to 10 people at a time, including a maximum of 5 adults and 5 children.

Tags

Recommended for you