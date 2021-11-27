Hanauma Bay's online reservation system will now require credit card payment

“When we first launched the online reservation system in April one of the first things we noticed were ‘no shows', or people not honoring their confirmed reservations,” said Laura H. Thielen, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director.
Therefore the online payments will now be non-refundable unless the nature preserve is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
“Not only did this take away a spot from another visitor, but it also resulted in the potential lost revenue if that reservation was made by a malihini visitor. With payment now being accepted when the reservation is made, it motivates the visitor to honor that commitment, while also ensuring the funds are gathered to directly improve the nature preserve.”
Once the reservation is completed, a reply email will be sent to the Hanauma bay visitor’s provided email which serves as your reservation confirmation.
A printed version or a digital email copy may be used as proof of reservation.
Each Hawaii Resident 13 years and older must have one of the following:
Online reservations
Reservations should preferably be made 2 days in advance starting at 7:00 am Hawaii Standard Time (HST)
All Visitors must view the orientation video first before entering the natural reserve.
Active Duty U.S. Military and Dependents 13 years and older must bring a current ID to receive free admission
No charge for children 12 years and younger
Current Hawaii Drivers License
Current Hawaii State ID with Hawaii address on the front of the ID (Must be valid for one year or more)
Current Hawaii School Student ID with a current year or semester validation
No Work ID's Accepted
Reservations can be made for up to 10 people at a time, including a maximum of 5 adults and 5 children.