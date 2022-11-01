Hanauma Bay to accept JCB credit card for entry beginning in November

HAWAI'I KAI, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Hanauma Bay will now accept Japan Credit Bureau credit card for entry fees.
The change comes in anticipation of returning Japanese tourists.
Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, the nature preserve’s online reservation system will accept the JCB credit card for payment, along with Visa and Mastercard. These reservations are for entry beginning Thursday, Nov. 3.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the JCB card will also be accepted for in-person admission payments.
The nature preserve is regularly closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Concessions operating within the nature preserve are not expanding their forms of acceptable payment.
The concept of expanding the acceptable forms of payment to accommodate O‘ahu’s largest international tourist demographic was developed in coordination with Governor Ige’s office, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Mayor Blangiardi’s office, and multiple City agencies.
Prior to the pandemic, Hanauma Bay experienced an average of 3,000 visitors a day. Following the reopening of Hanauma Bay in December 2020, the average attendance was cut in half in the continued effort to strike a balance between the conservation goals of the nature preserve and the recreational enjoyment of the public.
The online payments are non-refundable, unless the nature preserve is closed due to unforeseen circumstances. In this scenario, mass refunds will be issued through the same credit card.
Reservations are non-transferable, and valid photo identification matching the reservation is required prior to entry. Reservations and payments can be made for up to 10 people at a time, consisting of no more than five children and/or five adults.
Once the reservation is complete, a reply email will be sent to the bay visitor’s provided email which serves as your reservation confirmation. A printed version or the digital email copy may be used as proof of reservation.
Hawai‘i residents may continue to access the nature preserve without a reservation for the first two-hours of operation, from 7-9 a.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.
Admission is free for keiki ages 12 and under and Hawai‘i residents with a valid photo identification.
For more information on reservations and admission to Hanauma Bay, CLICK HERE.
Weekend Morning Anchor
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.
