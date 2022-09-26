Hanamaulu man arrested after making bomb threat at Koloa Elementary School

KŌLOA, Kauai (KITV4) – A man was arrested Monday after making a threatening phone call to the Kōloa Elementary School administration, saying that a bomb would go off at the end of the school day.
After a search of the premises by police, no bombs or explosives were found, and no injuries were reported.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Hanamaulu man Lopaka Santos.
The Kaua‘i Police Department Bomb Squad, American Medical Response, and the Kaua‘i Fire Department responded to the incident.
According to reports, on September 26, 2022, at 12:06 p.m., Kōloa Elementary School administration received a call from an unidentified man who threated that a bomb was set to detonate after the school day had ended.
Members of the Patrol Services Bureau were the first to arrive and began to work with school administration in checking for any devices in the area. A decision was made by school administration to evacuate the school. KPD personnel assisted with the evacuation of students to a safe location away from the area.
After a full sweep of the campus, no devices were found and officers cleared the school of any threats.
Additional evidence led officers to identify, locate, and arrest Santos Monday afternoon.
Santos was arrested on suspicion of first degree Terroristic Threatening and is currently being held at Līhu‘e Headquarters as the investigation continues.
