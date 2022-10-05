Halloween 2022 events happening around Hawaii By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drive-Through Haunted House It's post-apocalyptic madness: get the gang together for jump-scares all from the (dis-)comfort of your car. The Haunted House runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Oct. 7-31. Get tickets here. Halloween Trick-or-Treat Event at Kapolei MarketplaceBring your best costumes for trick-or-treating throughout the Kapolei Marketplace. Look for the 'Get Your Treats Here' signs! October 31, 5-7 pm, Kapolei Marketplace.Hallowbaloo Music and Arts Festival in Chinatown (21+)The Hallowballoo returns to the Chinatown Arts District on Saturday, October 29.Tickets and more information at hallowbaloo.com. Halloween Hale at Ala Moana Center Market A premiere pop-up market and showcase of Hawaii's finest makers come to the biggest open mall i nthe pacific. Ghost Bus Hawaii Come aboard if you dare. Michaelty Yamaguchi brings Japanese haunted house horror to Hawaii - all on wheels. Daily through October, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., in the Waikiki Beach Marriot Resort and Spa Parking lots. Get tickets here. Nightmare Bar at Ala Moana Center (21+)Step into the spooky Nightmare Bar for Halloween inspired specialty cocktails, from syringe shots to witches brews, to the epic Trick-or-Treat bowl for the whole coven. October 1-31, Ala Moana Pacific Center. All the details here.Ohana Arts First Annual Halloween Ball On Saturday, October 29, enjoy an evening of Halloween-inspired cuisine by local chefs, entertainment, and a costume contest -- all for an important cause.Tickets here. Hawaii Weiner Derby at Kualoa RanchDachshunds races, and a Halloweener parade and contest, all at the Kualoa Ranch! More details, and to register your sausage dog, go here. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Halloween Events Hawaii Oahu Honolulu Waikiki Costumes Devil Maui Big Island Kauai Molokai Lanai Holiday Event Party Parade Kathryn Doorey Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawaii residents with debt impacted by Fed rate hike Updated Jun 16, 2022 Local Hilo woman last seen on Dec. 9 found safe, Big Island police say Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local Elon Musk denies sexual harassment claims Updated May 20, 2022 Local Kalihi area wildfire almost under control, fire officials say Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Two people sleeping in parked car killed in Maui crash, victims identified | Update Updated Apr 4, 2022 Business Legislative conference committee passes minimum wage bill Updated Sep 29, 2022 Recommended for you