Haleiwa Metric Century gets ready to ride

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the first time in three years, bicyclists will once again take over the North Shore of Oahu for the Haleiwa Metric Bike Ride.
The event will happen on Sunday, April 24. More than 700 riders will span the North Shore for the Haleiwa Metric Bike Ride all for a good cause.
Each aid station raises money for different charity and organizers say the event raises awareness for biker safety.
“That's our main mission is to get more people to bike and that really comes from advocacy to create safer places to bike and education both bicyclists and motorists on how to keep each other safe,” said Lori McCarney with the Hawaii Bicycling League.
There are events for bikers of all ages and ability levels, ranging from a 30 kilometer ride to a “Century Ride” -- that’s 100 kilometers or about 62 miles.