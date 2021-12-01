Haleiwa Challenger surf competition on hold for another day

HALEIWA, HAWAII - NOVEMBER 29: Brianna Cope of Hawaii surfing in Heat 1 of the Round of 48 at the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger on November 29, 2021 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)
The World Surf League (WSL) Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Haleiwa Challenger, the final stop of the 2021 Challenger Series, has been called off for a second-consecutive day with two-foot swell making its way into Haleiwa's lineup.
Event organizers are eyeing a building swell that could begin to show later today and provide an opportunity for competition to resume before the weekend.
"We were hoping to see more swell filling in this morning to get an opportunity to run but we'll have to wait until the next call, [Thursday] at 7:30 a.m.,” said Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Tour Manager Marty Thomas. “There is a reinforcing swell that is meant to start showing today which will give us that chance for Thursday. Our main focus is the winds with the storms coming in this weekend but we're keeping an eye on it. We want to give spectators a show in good Haleiwa so we're looking at all the variables to do just that.”
The fields dwindled to just 32 men and 32 women following Monday's competition, and the respective races for Championship Tour (CT) qualification for both are coming down to the wire with many of those on the cutline or below eliminated from competition.
The likes of Callum Robson (AUS) (Heat 2), Joao Chianca (BRA) (Heat 4), Samuel Pupo (BRA) (Heat 6), Liam O'Brien (AUS) (Heat 7), and Jordan Lawler (AUS) (Heat 7) are looking to maintain their CT qualification spot when competition resumes.
For the women, top seeds await their debut including 5X WSL Champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore (HAW) (Heat 1), Team USA Olympian Caroline Marks (Heat 8), confirmed 2022 Championship Tour (CT) Rookie Gabriela Bryan (HAW) (Heat 2), and veterans such as Lakey Peterson (USA) (Heat 6) and Sage Erickson (USA) (Heat 4). These athletes will face opening day standouts like Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) (Heat 8) who look to secure their place among the world's best next season.