Haleakala National Park in Maui to celebrate National Park Week with free entry, events, and keiki activities

KULA, MAUI (KITV4) – Haleakala National Park will host special programs throughout National Park Week beginning Saturday, April 16 through Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Earth Day on April 24.
On Saturday, April 16, the Park will waive entrance fees. Sunrise reservations are still required from 3 to 7 am and can be obtained by visiting recreation.gov.
For more information about upcoming events at Haleakalā National Park visit: www.nps.gov/hale.
Haleakalā National Park will partner with the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project to co-host ʻUaʻu Night on Saturday, April 16, from 7 to 9 pm at the Haleakalā Visitor Center. The event will offer night-vision goggles and thermal imaging cameras for spotting ʻuaʻu, or Hawaiian petrel. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about the bird species special to Hawaii.
On April 20, keiki of all ages can participate in Junior Ranger Days from 10 am to 1pm at the Kīpahulu Visitor Center, and on Saturday, April 23, at the Park Headquarters Visitor Center. All fourth-grade students can obtain a voucher for a free pass at Every Kid Outdoors, and pick up the pass in the park. Passes are good through August 2022.
For Earth Day activities on April 22, visitors can from participate at Hosmer Grove from 10 to 2 at Hosmer Grove. Visitors can extend their experience with Earth Day Every Day activities, while learn about your role in protecting our shared planet.