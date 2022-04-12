 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Haleakala National Park in Maui to celebrate National Park Week with free entry, events, and keiki activities

  • Updated
  • 0

KULA, MAUI (KITV4) – Haleakala National Park will host special programs throughout National Park Week beginning Saturday, April 16 through Sunday, April 24, 2022.

National Park Week runs Saturday, April 16 through April 24, and includes Earth Day on April 24.

On Saturday, April 16, the Park will waive entrance fees. Sunrise reservations are still required from 3 to 7 am and can be obtained by visiting recreation.gov.

For more information about upcoming events at Haleakalā National Park visit: www.nps.gov/hale.

Haleakalā National Park will partner with the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project to co-host ʻUaʻu Night on Saturday, April 16, from 7 to 9 pm at the Haleakalā Visitor Center. The event will offer night-vision goggles and thermal imaging cameras for spotting ʻuaʻu, or Hawaiian petrel. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions about the bird species special to Hawaii.

On April 20, keiki of all ages can participate in Junior Ranger Days from 10 am to 1pm at the Kīpahulu Visitor Center, and on Saturday, April 23, at the Park Headquarters Visitor Center. All fourth-grade students can obtain a voucher for a free pass at Every Kid Outdoors, and pick up the pass in the park. Passes are good through August 2022.

For Earth Day activities on April 22, visitors can from participate at Hosmer Grove from 10 to 2 at Hosmer Grove. Visitors can extend their experience with Earth Day Every Day activities, while learn about your role in protecting our shared planet.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK