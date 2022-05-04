 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI UNTIL 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

.The combination of northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level surf across exposed shorelines.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through Wednesday
afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor surges at
times.

Hale Kipa keeps "Moving Forward" to help Hawaii's at-risk youth.

  • Updated
  • 0

A refuge for runaways and at-risk youth, local organization Hale Kipa had to Move Forward despite the pandemic interrupting their expansion plans.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For more than a half-century, Hale Kipa has provided help and shelter for local teenagers trying to escape abuse

The pandemic created obstacles for its in-person services but now it is moving forward and looking to add staff.

The local organization had just expanded its services when the pandemic hit.

KITV4's Maleko McDonnell shows us how Hale Kipa kept Moving Forward to help Hawaii's at-risk youth.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK