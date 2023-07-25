Hailey Dandurand testifies in her murder trial

An Oahu woman, accused of a brutal North Shore murder, takes the stand in her own defense.
Hailey Dandurand is on trial for allegedly taking part in Telma Boinville's death in 2017.
On the witness stand Dandurand stated how her former boyfriend Stephen Brown was charming at fun at first, then the abuse started
"There were a couple of times when he was hitting me, and I tried to run away but I didn't get very far," stated Dandurand.
She says she attempted to leave him three times, and each time those actions would result in additional beatings and abuse.
"He was punching me in the face, and told me he wanted to kill me," added Dandurand.
She said she even obtained a TRO against Brown, which detailed all of the abuse.
But that didn't happen at the time she was dating him.
"The petition was prepared in 2020, two years after your arrest in 2017, while you were waiting trial for this murder?" asked prosecuting attorney Scott Bell.
"Yes," answered Dandurand.
In December of 2017, she said the couple decided to break into a North Shore home to find food. They ended up staying there, eating and drinking and were inside when Telma Boinville entered.
Dandruand says Brown attacked Boinville with a machete, then forced her to participate with the murder.
"He was standing there with the machete raised, and there was a woman on the floor. She had blood coming from her neck and arms. He ordered me to tie her up and put a trash bag over her head," stated Dandurand.
"Why did you do it?" asked her defense attorney Barry Sooalo.
"If I didn't, he would kill me, " answered Dandurand.
Sooalo told the men and women of the jury that Brown forced Dandurand to do many things she didn't want to do, with the threat or use of violence.
But Bell reminded jurors all of the decisions Dandurand made were her own decisions. Including her choice to live with Brown, after getting kicked out of the room she was staying in.
"You didn't choose to live with your grandmother, your uncle or your aunt. You chose to live with Brown," stated Bell.
Brown has already been found guilty of second degree murder, burglary, and kidnapping.
Dandurand's trial will take a break Wednesday and then resume Thursday, with Dandurand on the stand again.
