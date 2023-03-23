 Skip to main content
Hail stones, 'sheet lightning' provide for rare weather display on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The islands saw a rare sight early Thursday morning as hail in excess of 1 inch fell over parts of Oahu.

The hail started in Nanakuli on Oahu's west coast around midnight. The hail stones were the size of quarters and covered the ground in the early morning hours.

Chief meteorologist and KITV4's, Pete Caggiano, explains the stormy weather, lighting and even hail seen throughout the state overnight.

Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

