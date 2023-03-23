Hail stones, 'sheet lightning' provide for rare weather display on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The islands saw a rare sight early Thursday morning as hail in excess of 1 inch fell over parts of Oahu.
The hail started in Nanakuli on Oahu's west coast around midnight. The hail stones were the size of quarters and covered the ground in the early morning hours.
The same storm later moved over the Waianae mountain range and brought more hail into Central Oahu with reports near Whitmore Village and Wahiawa of dime to pea size hail.
Hail of an inch or larger is what the National Weather Service (NWS) terms as Severe Hail. This means it's large enough to damage property or possibly cause bodily harm.
Hail has occurred in the islands before but it is rare. A frontal boundary West of Kauai along with an upper level disturbance provided enough lift in the atmosphere to create towering Cumulonimbus clouds.
These thunderstorm clouds contain strong updrafts which can lift air water vapor high into the atmosphere into below freezing zones where hail stones form. The updraft can keep the hail aloft allowing water particles to freeze and grow the stone until it becomes too heavy and falls back to the ground.
Along with the hail the island saw one of the most intense lightning storms it's seen in a while. These lightning strikes involved both cloud and to ground and cloud to cloud lightning. The latter is sometimes referred to as "Sheet Lightning" and can light of the sky as the bolt scatters across the sky.
A Flood Watch will remain in effect until 6 am Friday for Oahu.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.