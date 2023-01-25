Hackers post 'De-occupy Hawaii' other messages on Pali Highway traffic sign

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A digital traffic sign on the Pali Highway was apparently hacked on Tuesday.
The hackers posted the messages "De-occupy Hawaii," "Stop Cop City," and "Defend Atlanta Forest."
The second two messages were in solidarity with a protest in Atlanta, Georgia, where environmental activists are protesting the construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest. Last week, an activist in Georgia was shot and killed by police.
Activists responded by vandalizing the Atlanta Police Station and lighting a police cruiser on fire.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation issued the following statement to KITV4 about this incident:
“A variable messaging board in the field for our pavement striping on Route 61 was adjusted to display an unauthorized message. This type of message board is not programmed remotely and HDOT systems have not been compromised. The unauthorized message was programmed to run on the sign manually in the field. The unauthorized message has been removed and HDOT has advised our pavement striping contractor to change the passwords for their variable message signs.”
When asked if HDOT is considering a possible legal case against the perpetrators, officials said the contractor is looking into that now. HDOT officials said they will make a decision once the contractor responds.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.