breaking

H1 shutdown in both directions at Makakilo Drive due to 'emergency situation'

H1, Makakilo incident 3/7
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The H1 Freeway is closed in both directions at the Makakilo Drive overpass due to a man threatening to jump on the highway, Honolulu Police officials said.

HPD is advising drivers to seek alternative routes while officers work to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened.

As of 5 p.m., the freeway remained shut down. HPD said officers and support units are on scene. 

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

