H1 shutdown in both directions at Makakilo Drive due to 'emergency situation'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The H1 Freeway is closed in both directions at the Makakilo Drive overpass due to a man threatening to jump on the highway, Honolulu Police officials said.
HPD is advising drivers to seek alternative routes while officers work to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion. There is no estimated time for when the highway will be reopened.
As of 5 p.m., the freeway remained shut down. HPD said officers and support units are on scene.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
#RoadClosure on the H1 Freeway closed in both directions at the Makakilo off-ramp. Use alternate routes. #HonoluluPD pic.twitter.com/DrYLoOXZMI— Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) March 8, 2022
#RoadClosure on the H1 Freeway closed in both directions at the Makakilo off-ramp. Use alternate routes. #HonoluluPD pic.twitter.com/DrYLoOXZMI
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.