H1 Eastbound is closed in Waialae area due to crash; victim in critical condition By KITV Web Staff Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 22-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after a colliding with a vehicle Friday evening. Local Back-to-school traffic expected as Hawai'i Public Schools begin school year By Arielle Argel The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the H1 Freeway, Eastbound from Waialae off ramp. The area is closed as police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police searching for work furlough inmate reported missing from Honolulu facility Updated May 1, 2023 Crime & Courts Puna couple arrested and charged for drug and firearm offenses Updated Apr 27, 2023 Local Pacific Whale Foundation announces event celebrating 43rd year protecting marine life Updated Mar 11, 2023 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme Updated Sep 13, 2022 Business Here is the daily average cost of gas in Hawaii Updated Jun 2, 2022 Recommended for you