Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art cultural center proposed for Wailuku

WAILUKU, Hawai'i (KITV4) –Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Maui County and Maui Kumu Hula are working to establish a cultural center called “Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art” in the Wailuku Arts District.
According to a press release, Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art would be “dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of hula and various ‘ōiwi arts connected to hula.”
“Our goal for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art is to create a center of international significance that will advance the cultural, social, and historical impact of Native Hawaiian ‘Ōiwi art,” explained Kumu Hula Hōkūlani Holt in a press release. “Through these efforts, our islands’ hālau hula hope to empower all people in Hawai‘i and the world, to keep these traditions alive for future generations.”
The center plans to offer education, classes, workshops, exhibits, activities, and events centered around hula.
The proposed location for the center is on the corner of Church Street and Vineyard Street, across from a four level parking structure currently under construction.
Mayor Victorino will be proposing the center’s development to the Maui County Council, aiming to include it in the County’s 2023 fiscal year budget.
“We are honored to be a part of this historic step toward perpetuating hula in Maui County,” added Mayor Victorino in the press release. “Establishing this cultural center helps to ensure that hula, and its associated arts, will thrive for many generations to come. Hula is so much more than music and dance, it sits at the very heart of Hawaiian history and culture. And, we honor our kumu hula for their dedication to their art and the culture of our islands.”