Gusty winds topple trees across the state

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gusty winds toppled trees across the islands, a danger for residents, drivers, and pedestrians, as more windy weather events are expected.
"I heard a really loud burst of wind, and the next thing I knew there was a cracking sound and the pole feeding the gas station came down. It was dangling and when it snapped the line feeding the power touched the other line and created a huge arc. Then it hit the ground," said Jason Rankin, with JND Rankin Construction.
Jason and his brother had to stop their work, repairing the roof of a gas station along Kamehameha Highway when the power poles and tree came down. When that happened, it caused a power outage for blocks.
Gusty winds also damaged trees on nearly every island.
"When the wind came through it howled, I felt it. It was really strong, a pretty big gust," said Kapaa resident Joe Hogan.
That gust blew down his banyan tree and exposed the shallow roots holding up the heavy tree.
"There are certain trees we are more concerned about. Trees with restricted root system and a heavy crown, those are more likely to fail," said Kevin Eckert, an arborist with Arbor Global.
Trees that are tall, with big tops or canopies are more vulnerable when gusts blow in.
"Those dense canopies are great, but there is a lot of physical weight to them and they are sails. The winds hit them and there is a lot of resistance," added Eckert.
Trees may not be able to support its own heavy weight and the additional force of strong, gusty winds, if roots are shallow or there has been lots of rain and the ground is saturated.
"Roots anchor in the soil, but when the soil gets wet the soil particles don't have the same cohesive power. And the roots basically slip right out," stated Eckert.
What can you do to make sure your tree will survive stormy weather?
Make sure it is healthy, with no rot or fungus, and make sure its canopy is not too large.
While you may not be able to see the trees roots, be sure to check out the base of the tree.
"You look at the collar, the base of the tree, and look to see any movement. Check to see if the soil is peeling back. These are signs of possible root failure in progress. That a look at that, and call an Arborist if you see that happening," added Eckert.