Gun permit applications decline, gun sales up in Hawaii

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR LEEWARD AREAS TODAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds, and
low relative humidity will result in elevated fire danger today.
Any fires that develop could display extreme fire behavior, and
will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East to northeast 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts.
* HUMIDITY...Around 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of firearm permits processed across Hawaii decreased in 2021, but the number of actual firearms went up, according to the State Attorney General’s Office.
The annual firearm registration report said permits decreased by 10.8% in 2021. And nearly 23,300 personal and private firearm permit applications were processed. The permits issued covered a total of nearly 57,100 guns.
Just over half of the firearms registered were imported from out-of-state, according to the report
The AG's office says the majority of new firearms being purchased are by current gun owners.
“Again the people who pass these background checks are really 98 percent of them pass the checks too, are really law abiding folks, these aren't the street criminals who are committing crimes with guns,” said Paul Perrone, Chief of Research and Statistics at the AG’s Office.
Now this decline in permit applications happened before the US Supreme Court struck down a New York law that required people to show a specific need to carry a firearm in public. That happened earlier this summer.
In July, Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told the Honolulu Police Commission that HPD has seen an increase in applications from the public to carry a firearm following that decision.