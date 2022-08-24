Gulick Ave. Overpass To Be Raised

Large trucks have hit the Gulick Avenue overpass in Kalihi many times, causing damage and snarling traffic. But this overpass is about to get some major work on it. Thanks to federal money -- to make it high enough so that oversized trucks won't hit it anymore.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Hawaii is expected to receive about $2.5 billion from the federal Infrastructure act that will spread out over the next five years. The largest share, about $1.2 billion, will go to improvements on state highways.
But some residents says they are concerned about traffic and a pedestrian walk way planned for the overpass.
Cheryl has lived in Kalihi for 36 years.
Cheryl ,Concerned Kalihi Resident, “Now its going to be a concern for us have all these pedestrians crossing over this private property driveway. And that is our concern is it going to increase the problems from this big wide bridge to this narrow pedestrian bridge. And then the traffic right. How is the traffic going to be flowing with the school.”
Afioifo Pula-Faavale, Kalihi Waena Elementary School for 20 years, “It is a good thing for the Kalihi side, for our school we are near the bridge. Its for the safety of our keiki and our community.”
The Gulick Avenue overpass will be raised by 6 inches making it higher than the Kalihi Interchange Bridges, which never get hit.
Voice of Ed Sniffen, Dept. of Transportation, "When we start adjusting the length of this gulick overpass it allows us with these structural improvements to increase the height of this structure as well. At this time is about 14 feet 3 inches. And because of that the bottom inch or two of this bridge gets hit weekly by trucks that are a little bit high that are going through this area.”
The next step, is the DOT has to advertise for bids. Once a contractor is selected, the construction should take up to 6 months to complete. During that building, Gulick avenue will be closed for 3 months.
