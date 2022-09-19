 Skip to main content
Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green will issue executive order protecting abortion rights if elected

Election 2022 Hawaii

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green, left, and his wife, Jamie, greet passing cars while campaigning in Honolulu on Aug. 2, 2022. The candidates running in Hawaii's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

HONOLULU (KITV4) --  Lt. Governor Josh Green released a statement promising to protect abortion rights in the state of Hawaii if he is elected Governor in November. 

"If elected governor, Green will immediately issue an executive order to protect women in Hawaii from laws in states like Texas that restrict access to reproductive care and procedures, including abortions," he said in a press release. 

