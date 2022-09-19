Gubernatorial candidate Josh Green will issue executive order protecting abortion rights if elected

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green, left, and his wife, Jamie, greet passing cars while campaigning in Honolulu on Aug. 2, 2022. The candidates running in Hawaii's primary election to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. David Ige include a former first lady, a retired mixed martial arts champion and a congressman who moonlights as a Hawaiian Airlines pilot. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lt. Governor Josh Green released a statement promising to protect abortion rights in the state of Hawaii if he is elected Governor in November.
"If elected governor, Green will immediately issue an executive order to protect women in Hawaii from laws in states like Texas that restrict access to reproductive care and procedures, including abortions," he said in a press release.
“My administration will take action on day one to ensure that the rights of women in Hawaii are protected,” Green said. “We will not allow extreme laws from other states to threaten reproductive healthcare rights in our state.”
The announcement comes as his opponent Duke Aiona has pledged a tougher stance on abortion rights.
“The opposing ticket wants to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or danger to the life of the mother,” Green said, “and that kind of extreme position is profoundly out of step with Hawaii’s voters and our values. Under their policy, patients and healthcare providers would no longer feel safe in our state, and that’s not something we can risk.”
Lt. Gov Green's running mate, Rep. Slyvia Luke and candidate for Lt. Governor, expressed her support:
“I am proud to stand with Lt. Governor Green and his plan to protect every woman’s right to decide whether and when to have a family,” said Luke. “We also support our local doctors, nurses, and health care workers that provide family planning and reproductive health care, they should be able to treat patients without fear of out-of-state lawsuits.”
