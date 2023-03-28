Group of swimmers cited for chasing, harassing dolphin pod at Big Island's Honaunau Bay

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A group of over 30 swimmers was cited on the Big Island after being caught chasing after a pod of dolphins at Honaunau Bay over the weekend.
Officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) issued citations to 33 swimmers for the incident that took place on Sunday.
Using a drone, DLNR captured images and video of the swimmers “aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod,” officials said.
DOCARE officers contacted the group in the water and alerted them to the violation. The group was met by officers back on land and a joint investigation was initiated by DOCARE and law enforcement officers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
DOCARE officers are deputized as federal officers and are authorized to enforce federal marine laws, such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act, under the Joint Enforcement Agreement.
DLNR did not say how much the swimmers were cited or what other possible punishment the group could be facing. Officials did not say if the group lived in Hawaii or if they were visitors.
This is the second incident in the month of March involving swimmers harassing marine animals on the Big Island. DLNR did not say if the two incidents are linked.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.