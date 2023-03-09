 Skip to main content
Grounded Maui yacht caused 'significant damage' to live rock habitat, DLNR reports

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly 20,000 square feet of corals and reef live rock were damaged by the grounded 45-foot Maui yacht Nakoa, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). 

A four-person team with the DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) conducted a post-grounding assessment in Honolua Bay, after the yacht ran aground on Feb. 19. They found that a total 19,434 square feet of coral were damaged. 

This video is about Nakoa Post-Grounding Damage Assessment, Media Clips, March 9, 2023

