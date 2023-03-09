Grounded Maui yacht caused 'significant damage' to live rock habitat, DLNR reports

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly 20,000 square feet of corals and reef live rock were damaged by the grounded 45-foot Maui yacht Nakoa, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).
A four-person team with the DLNR's Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) conducted a post-grounding assessment in Honolua Bay, after the yacht ran aground on Feb. 19. They found that a total 19,434 square feet of coral were damaged.
A total of 19 coral colonies were damaged or destroyed during the initial grounding, according to a preliminary report.
For nearly two weeks, the Nakoa remained grounded in shallow water along the shoreline in a high-wave environment.
Prior to the expedition, Russell Sparks, with DAR, stated what the team was looking for:
"The initial impact happened when the vessel grounded... all of the disturbance where the vessel was sitting and rocking around and moving back and forth when they were attempting to salvage it. And then the scars that occurred as a vessel is dragged back off the reef flat into deeper water. We’re going to be looking at the total impact to have with that, so we’ll measure out all of the impact of what we call live rock, basically hard substrate. We also are identifying all of the living corals that were impacted. We photograph and document them all, we estimate their size, and identify them. We’re also going to focus on substrate, so where the boat came in, there’s a lot of kind of cave or ledge habitat, even though there’s not coral there, that’s still a really important fish habitat… provides structure for the fish and lobsters and other animals."
According to the report, highly-visible, parallel scars extend 246 feet into deeper water. The first 49 feet consist of two deep “trench-like” scars, about 16 feet apart.
“In this area we found 101 impacted coral colonies, and damage to live rock covering nearly 2,099 square feet," Sparks said.
DLNR is not holding the salvage company or tug company that pulled the boat off the reef responsible for any damage, but has made it clear that the yacht’s owner will be responsible for salvage costs, as well as for damage to live rock and coral.
The team from the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute collected more than 100 fragments of damaged coral and plans to recover additional fragments soon.
“The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute agreed to collaborate with us to repair and restore the damage at the site as quickly as possible. It is operating under a DLNR-issued Special Activity Permit, which allows it to respond rapidly in collaboration with DAR staff on coral damage incidents such as this grounding. In this case, they identified a few colonies of dislodged coral that will be re-attached as soon as ocean conditions improve. We appreciate their response and expert coral restoration assistance in stabilizing and restoring this site,” Sparks added.
Coral fragments collected this week will be grown out at the marine institute lab for future coral restoration projects, as needed.
A final report on live rock/coral damage will be presented to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, along with DAR’s recommended fines and penalties for the damage.
The yacht was pulled free from the Bay on Sunday, Mar. 5, but sank abut 800 feet while being towed back to Oahu.
