Grounded boat floats outside historical district on Maui shore

LAHAINA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many Maui residents said the number of boats washed up on their shores is growing. Now, a fairly large boat has been stuck for days on a reef in a historic district in Lahaina.
One resident believes the grounded boat is causing damage.
An activist, Keeaumoku Kapu told KITV4 he has seen about four grounded boats in just the past month. Before, he used to see only one or two in a given year.
This latest one concerns him the most.
"That seawall is a historic property and any impact to that seawall is going to trigger a lot of concerns, not just from the native Hawaiian community but from historians that know this area," said Kapu.
Kapu said he reached out to the Department of Land and Resources on a plan to remove it but has not heard back.
"The state or the owners need to do their due diligence by checking these moorings, checking their lines and making sure everything is secure. If not, they need to be penalized. Too much has happened already like negative impacts to the environment,” said Kapu.
He and other residents are pushing to limit boat mooring especially in the historic district, as well as better inspections. Others in the area said there are many neglected boats that leave behind debris in waters.
"As soon as we get a storm that comes through, the boats come on shore. When they hit the reefs many of the boats break apart. That’s when we get fuels spill, diesel spills, hydraulic spills and so on," said Kekai Keahu, Lahaina resident.
Department of Land and Resources officials are urging the public to better secure their vessels so that additional grounding can be prevented.
They released a statement:
"To avoid damaging a culturally significant site, the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation has informed the owner that we are taking control of the boat. We will immediately hire a contractor to move the vessel to a safe location. The owner was also notified that he will be liable for any damage to coral and/or live rock as a result of the grounding and salvage."