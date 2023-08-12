Grief author shares how to cope with loss following the Maui destruction

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The founder of "Let Grace In" was on Good Morning Hawaii to share how to cope with loss in the wake of devastation on Maui.
Gabby Gouveia, Executive Director & Co-founder of "Let Grace In," says, "We acknowledge the deep pain and loss in West Maui. We are a whole community and grieving lives, homes, businesses together. We are at the start of a long grieving
process and needing to take care of essential needs now, but Maui will be needing our support for the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs as the community pushes through in the following months and years. It will be a generational burden that takes many hands. Let Grace In donated 100 copies of our book to a partner organization Na Keiki O Emilia, who supports grieving children on Maui."
"Let Grace In," is a local organization supporting grieving parents and children after Gouveia's child died. The mission is to restore hope to these families by building community and fostering physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
Gouveia adds, " I founded Let Grace In in honor of our 5-year-old son Grayson, who died from an aggressive brain cancer in 2016. There were no services like the ones Let Grace In offers. No one should have to travel this journey alone. It is one way that we have used our grief as fuel to love on our community."
The programs offered at Let Grace In include: Monthly Therapeutic Events that allow community to witness and share, plus engage in an experiential holistic activity. Plus, day Hope Retreats offering an extended time to do the grief work as a whole family.
Gouveia's children’s book “My journey with the Wind: a magical story of grief” is about a grieving sibling who discovers the bond with their brother is not lost. There are therapeutic activities in the back of the story that can be done with any caregiver.