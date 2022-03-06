Graphic design company in Makaha looks to help local businesses re-open, expand post pandemic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Throughout the pandemic, many small businesses have struggled to stay afloat. But now as Hawaii looks to return to normal, businesses are trying to bounce back as well.
That is where Makaha-based Patino Graphic Design comes in.
"We are the core of what drives the economy especially in smaller towns like the west side, we need more smaller businesses, we need more mom and pop shops," said Mario Patino.
Mario Patina is the creative director for Patino Graphic Design. He founded the company in 2011 with the goal of helping local businesses with their branding.
"Our passion comes from seeings someone's vision come to life," said Patino.
Unfortunately during the pandemic, we heard a lot about the end of dreams with so many businesses closing.
Patino though, noticed something different.
"What we noticed, it was interesting, a lot of people started creating businesses," said Patino. "A lot of clients that we encountered had this vision of what they wanted, they just never had the time or that push, and the pandemic kind of created that for people.
Patino says it's because people were choosing to chase their dreams, that his company grew during the pandemic.
"Figuring out how to thrive within the pandemic," said Patino. "Those are the things we were helping our clients with and helping them stay afloat."
The popular boutique, Eden In Love, is one of Patino's clients.
Alyssa Han, the creative director for Eden in Love, says prior to the pandemic Mario was helping turn designs into products.
"Mario helped me create this line sheet of cozies and then he was helping me find bags we can source, lanyards," said Han. "From one smiling pineapple to now we have 40, all over patterns that appear on sunshades and we just came out with car fresheners."
Then the pandemic hit, forcing Eden In Live to pivot. The boutique went from several brick and mortar stores, to being completely online.
Han says they started having to think about how they shoot the product, how they write about the product. They had to evaluate the products they have, where they will store it, and how they will ship product to customers from all over the world.
"Being able to rely on someone who truly knows the process and be there to promise you he will get your product to you and help you along the way, has been a dream," said Han.
Now moving forward, Patino wants to make helping clients in this way a permanent branch of his company. In January 2022, Patino officially launched a new consulting service team.
"That's our goal to see small businesses pop-up and people's ideas start generating other ideas and inspiring other people," Patino said.
Follow Patino Graphic Design on Facebook and Instagram: @patinodesigns