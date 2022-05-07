Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters-Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
FILE - New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank James, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. On Friday, May 6, 2022, a federal grand jury indicted James in the attack that wounded multiple people and rattled a city already experiencing a rise in violent crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man suspected of shooting up a New York City subway train last month — an attack that wounded 10 people and rattled a city grappling with a rise in violent crime.
The panel charged Frank James on Friday with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
James was arrested on April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters. All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.