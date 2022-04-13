Grand jury indicts Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspect Juan Baron on multiple felonies

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Juan Baron, the suspect in the Hawaii Loa Ridge murder of 73-year-old Gary Ruby, was indicted today by an Oahu grand jury on multiple serious felonies.
23-year-old Baron was ordered to remain in custody without bail pending trial. He was extradited back to Hawaii from Los Angeles last Friday.
Baron is accused of murdering Ruby in Ruby’s Hawaii Loa Ridge home, and attempting to conceal his body in a bathtub using cement and coffee grounds. Baron is also accused of unlawfully exerting control over Ruby’s home and personal vehicle, as well as unlawfully impersonating Ruby in the commission of these offenses.
Baron was indicted and charged with the following offenses: One count of Murder in the Second Degree; One count of Identity Theft in the First Degree; Two counts of Theft in the First Degree. Murder in the Second Degree carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
If Baron is proven to have known that Ruby was sixty years of age or older at the time of the alleged murder, he would be eligible for an extended sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Identity Theft in the First Degree is a class A felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Theft in the First Degree is a class B felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.