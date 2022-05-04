Graduation ceremonies across Hawaii begin May 7

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Spring graduation season is coming.
The University of Hawaii, Chaminade University, and Hawaii Pacific University each announced its schedule for spring commencement ceremonies. In-person, virtual and drive-thru celebrations across the state begin May 7.
May 7: UH West Oahu
9:00 a.m. ceremony for applied science, business administration, education, humanities, and math, natural and health science
1:00 p.m. ceremony for creative media, public administration and social sciences
May 7: HPU graduation ceremonies at Aloha Tower
Hawai‘i Pacific University will hold two graduation ceremonies for its spring class of 2022. The ceremonies will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the promenade at Aloha Tower Marketplace.
May 7: Chaminade University commencement at Waikiki Shell
Chaminade University will host its Spring 2022 Commencement Saturday, May 7, at the Waikiki Shell.
The 5:30 p.m. ceremony will honor graduates receiving degrees from the University’s School of Business and Communication; the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences; School of Humanities, Arts and Design; School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and School of Nursing and Health Professions., university officials said.
May 13: Honolulu Community College at Waikiki Shell 9:00 a.m.
May 13: Leeward Community College 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
A drive-through ceremony will be held for fall 2021 graduates and spring, summer and fall 2022 candidates.
May 13: Kapiolani Community College 12:00–5:00 p.m.
May 13: Kauai Community College 4:30–6:30 p.m.
May 13: Windward Community College 5:00 p.m.
An in-person ceremony will be held in the Paliku Theatre. There will also be a livestream of the event.
May 13: Hawai‘i Community College at Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium 6:00 p.m.
May 13–14: UH Manoa
Three in-person ceremonies for spring 2022 candidates, as well as 2021 and 2020 graduates, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center, livestream of the ceremonies will be held online or at the Murakami Stadium.
May 13: 5:00 p.m.
- College of Social Sciences
- College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
- School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology
- William S. Richardson School of Law
May 14: 9:00 a.m.
- College of Arts, Languages & Letters
- College of Natural Sciences
- Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing
- School of Architecture
- Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
May 14: 3:30 p.m.
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
- Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management
May 14: UH Hilo at Edith Kanakaole Multipurpose Stadium 9:00 a.m.
- The ceremony may also be viewed via live stream at: https://youtu.be/Q9NS61_jMRQ
May 14: Hawaii Community College 10:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
A drive-through ceremony will be held on campus. Only graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles.
May 14: UH Maui College 5:00–6:30 p.m.