Governor Ige talks about what bills could survive his veto list

What bills will make the final cut?
That's the question many are asking at the State Capitol.
After all the effort to pass legislation, there is more work to be done for dozens of bills on Governor David Ige's veto list.
"There are a couple we are still working through the details about clarifying language," said Ige.
Including a bill focused on emergency management. Ige put it on his veto list because he felt it would not allow government to take action quickly in a disaster or emergency. Not because it would also allow legislators to override his emergency powers.
"The legislature provided a mechanism so they could end an emergency if they felt it was appropriate. I don't have any problem with that section of that bill," added Ige.
Calls for lawmakers to do that got louder during the pandemic, as emergency proclamation after emergency proclamation was issued by the Governor.
"Some in the community felt some of the action was too extreme," said the Governor.
Ige admits there were a number of difficult challenges during the extended emergency, but feels this year will see more improvements. "At least 90% of the priorities we had established were funded, in some way shape or form."
Even bills on the veto list still stand a chance of passing.
"Most of them had technical or legal challenges or questions. I don't anticipate they would not be able to be resolved in any meaningful way," stated Ige.
That includes a measure aimed at child welfare, which was introduced after the death of isabella Ariel Kalua.
"They have language that says they wanted more investigative authority for the agency, but then in a different part of the bill, they restrict investigative authority. Part of the reason for it making the list was the measure was talking on both sides of the issue," stated Ige.
While Ige is a big proponent of clean renewable energy, he may veto a renewable energy bill because it set additional standard he felt were unnecessary, "We don't need more restrictions or guidelines. Every community is finding what works for them. It seemed like it would be counterproductive to establish arbitrary measures -- as there was no science behind that bill at all."
Along with talking about bills that could be vetoed, Ige also talked about what he hopes to accomplish during his remaining time in office.
"We are trying to wrap up big initiatives, including harbor and airport modernizations," said Ige.
He also wants to add more housing - especially affordable housing.
But first he plans on working with lawmakers to get some of the bills OFF his veto list.
"I am certain there will be lots of dialogue about some of the bills on the list. I am more than happy to discuss it with them, to try to see if I might have misunderstood what is being proposed, and sometimes that is the case," added Ige.
The Governor pointed out, not every bill on past proposed veto lists got the ax, and he anticipates that could be the case this time too.
He will sent his final veto list to the State Legislature by July 12.