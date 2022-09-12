 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Governor Ige submits nominees for Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Kea Giant Telescope

FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

 Caleb Jones

Gov. David Ige today submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to the Hawaii State Senate for confirmation. The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority was established by statute via Act 255 (HB2024). The authority is tasked with managing Mauna Kea Lands.

“I want to thank these individuals for stepping forward. Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” said Gov. Ige.

