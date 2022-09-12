Governor Ige submits nominees for Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
FILE - The sun sets behind telescopes on July 14, 2019, at the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Kea in Hawaii. A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii's tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
Gov. David Ige today submitted the names of eight nominees for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to the Hawaii State Senate for confirmation. The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority was established by statute via Act 255 (HB2024). The authority is tasked with managing Mauna Kea Lands.
“I want to thank these individuals for stepping forward. Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” said Gov. Ige.
The eight nominees are:
Kamanamaikalani Beamer: An individual with ʻāina (land) resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island‑based management.
Gary Krug: An individual who is recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of pre-school through 12th-grade public education or post-secondary education.
Rich Matsuda: A representative from a list of three names submitted by Mauna Kea Observatories.
John Komeiji: An individual with business and finance experience who has previous administrative experience in managing a large private-sector business.
Pomaikai Bertelmann: An individual who is a lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea.
Joshua Mangauil: An individual who is a recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices.
Paul Horner: An individual from a list of three names submitted by the President of the Senate.
Michelle “Noe Noe” Wong-Wilson: An individual from a list of three names submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
In addition to the eight names submitted to the Senate for confirmation, three ex-officio, voting members will serve on the Authority, as follows:
The chairperson of the board of land and natural resources, or the chairperson's designee. This position is currently held by Chair Suzanne Case.
The mayor of the County of Hawaii, or the mayor’s designee. Mayor Mitch Roth has designated Douglass Shipman Adams, director, research and development management.
The chairperson of the board of regents of the University of Hawaii, or a designee. Chairperson Randy Moore has designated Eugene Bal III, a current member of the board of regents.