Governor Ige signs “Year of the Limu” proclamation highlighting Limu’s cultural and environmental importance

Limu
Courtesy of KUA/ Kim Moa

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A proclamation signed by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige on Jan. 28 officially declared 2022 the “Year of the Limu”; a move which community advocates say helps acknowledge the importance of limu, or seaweed, in Hawaiʻi ecosystems and Hawaiian culture.

“As an indicator of healthy ecosystems, a food-source for many species, and a connector between Ma Uka, or the uplands, and Ma Kai, the ocean, limu has the potential to teach us so much about the health of the places we live,” explained Malia Heimuli, Limu Hui Coordinator at Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo (KUA), in a press release. “The goal of the Year of the Limu is to recapture, retain, share and preserve traditional ʻike (knowledge) about limu for the benefit of the people of Hawaiʻi and all those who love our island home.”

The proclamation also acknowledges the contributions of loea limu (limu experts) such as the late Henry Chang Wo Jr. of 'Ewa Limu Project and the “First Lady of Limu,” Dr. Isabella Aiona Abbott, as well as organizations such as KUA for their work to preserve limu traditions and knowledge.

The Limu Hui, founded in 2014, and KUA will be working with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources (DLNR-DAR) throughout the year to organize events which connect the community with limu practitioners, limu stories, and living limu traditions. According to the press release, these events will include mālama ʻāina (environmental stewardship) workdays, invasive limu clean-ups, limu plantings, educational shoreline walks, “show-and-tell” events, and workshops on limu pressing and cooking.

In addition to these activities, KUA has also partnered with the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program to republish “The Limu Eater” by Heather J. Fortner. Originally published in 1978, Fortner’s book contains “oral histories, recipes, and information on cultural uses of limu in Hawaiʻi.” The book is slated to be republished in May 2022.

Limu Hui members also announced their intentions to propose a resolution this legislative session that designates the culturally and environmentally critical limu kala (Sargassum spp.) as the State Limu.

