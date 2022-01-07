 Skip to main content

Governor Ige issues emergency proclamation for Kaua’i landslide

  • Updated
  • 0
Menehune Bridge
COUNTY OF KAUA‘I DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

WAIMEA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – Governor David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Friday morning for the landslide that closed Waimea’s Menehune Road on Jan. 4, 2022.

According to the press release, the landslide closed the area’s only access road and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge; isolating a community of at least 24 families who live nearby.

The emergency proclamation authorizes the governor to spend state funds, aiming to speed the reopening of the road and provide relief measures for the impacted residents.

So far, road repairs have been delayed by falling rocks and other instabilities in the area.

According to the Governor’s press release, the emergency proclamation will remain in effect until March 7, 2022, unless otherwise modified.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

