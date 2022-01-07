Governor Ige issues emergency proclamation for Kaua’i landslide By David Hixon David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email COUNTY OF KAUA‘I DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAIMEA, Hawai’i (KITV4) – Governor David Ige issued an emergency proclamation on Friday morning for the landslide that closed Waimea’s Menehune Road on Jan. 4, 2022.According to the press release, the landslide closed the area’s only access road and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge; isolating a community of at least 24 families who live nearby.The emergency proclamation authorizes the governor to spend state funds, aiming to speed the reopening of the road and provide relief measures for the impacted residents.So far, road repairs have been delayed by falling rocks and other instabilities in the area.According to the Governor’s press release, the emergency proclamation will remain in effect until March 7, 2022, unless otherwise modified. Mayor Kawakami signs emergency proclamation at Menehune Road due to landslide The American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter at the Waimea Neighborhood Center. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Proclamation Emergency Motor Vehicle Highway Landslide Access Road David Ige Road Waimea Press Release David Hixon Digital Content Producer Author email Follow David Hixon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV Local Cultural leaders ask Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders to celebrate safely Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Mickelson to return to Kapalua after 21-year absence Updated Dec 23, 2021 Local Honolulu Marathon runners briefly re-routed due to 'suspicious package' investigation Updated Dec 12, 2021 Local No fuel contamination in Halawa Shaft, Board of Water Supply reports Updated Dec 13, 2021 Local Financial pro offers advice on saving money and setting goals in 2022 Updated Jan 3, 2022 COVID-19 More COVID-19 Omicron worries as people count down to Christmas Updated Dec 21, 2021 Recommended for you