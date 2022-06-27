Governor Ige could veto 30 bills, with impacts on budgets, public safety, and health

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Governor David Ige has put 30 bills, passed by the State Legislature, on his potential veto list: the most number of bills the Governor has put on notice after a legislative session.
While several measures were expected to be added, some lawmakers were surprised their bills made the list.
Ige gave reasons why some measures were on the chopping block, including a bill that would provide millions in funding for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
"I believe it was an egregious violation of the gut and replace ruling," stated Ige.
In addition to this being the Governor's longest list, there was also something new this year, concerning a bail reform bill, which would allow some pre-trial defendants to be released without bail.
"This is the first time when I had the proponents and primary sponsor of the bill both asking me for the veto. That hasn't happened in the past," added Ige.
Other lawmakers questioned why their measure made the list.
Including the author of House Bill 2424, which was introduced following the death of foster child Isabella Ariel Kalua.
"This bill has serious legal concerns. It requires monitoring of all families who have adopted or taken guardianship of foster kids. So the families can never live free of government intrusion in their lives," stated Ige.
But the bills author says that is not the case.
"It was my intent when I wrote the bill to have more supervision of adopted parents who are accepting money from the state every month. But I found out we can't do that," said Representative Lisa Marten. Instead, she said the measure would provide more support and services to foster kids and adoptive parents who wanted and needed it.
Bills ranging from emergency management to renewable energy are on the list.
One would require a certain percent of renewable energy to be "firm" renewable energy - the type that produces energy constantly, unlike wind or solar which depend on the weather. That bill looks likely to be vetoed.
"I was trying to find a reason to support the measure, I couldn't find a single one," said Ige.
"The legislature supports a lot of tax credits for the solar industry. We want to make sure there is a level playing field for other technologies - that is not the necessarily the case right now," said the bill's author Senator Donovan Dela Cruz.
He introduced two renewable energy bills, that would also set the state's strategic plan with tax credits and requirements for a diversified renewable portfolio. Both of those measures are on the Governor's veto list.
"We have these long standing problems, and we can decide to pass it onto future generation or we can take incremental steps now," added Dela Cruz.
"I'll end up signing more than 300 measures, so there are many incremental things I will be signing and we'll be moving forward," said Ige.
While the Governor can veto those measures, he could also send them back to lawmakers to fix, and legislators also have the option of reconvening and overriding his veto. Senate and House leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss that possibility.