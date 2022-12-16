 Skip to main content
Governor Green issues emergency proclamation in response to downed medical aircraft

  Updated
  • 0
Breaking News generic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Governor Green and Director of Health Libby A. Char issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawaii Life Flight aircraft: 

“An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawaii Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while en route to pick up a patient on Hawaii island. Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity must be supplemented. The Emergency Proclamation allows our state to supplement Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity with aircraft and flight crews from other states. It permits out-of-state actively licensed and certified emergency medical personnel to be employed as certified flight paramedics and registered nurses on medical transport aircraft.” 

An error occurred