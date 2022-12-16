Governor Green issues emergency proclamation in response to downed medical aircraft

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Waters and channels surrounding Kauai and Oahu,
including Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) – Governor Green and Director of Health Libby A. Char issued the following statement in response to the missing Hawaii Life Flight aircraft:
“An Emergency Proclamation was issued this morning in response to the Hawaii Life Flight air medical aircraft that went missing off the coast of Maui while en route to pick up a patient on Hawaii island. Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity must be supplemented. The Emergency Proclamation allows our state to supplement Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity with aircraft and flight crews from other states. It permits out-of-state actively licensed and certified emergency medical personnel to be employed as certified flight paramedics and registered nurses on medical transport aircraft.”
Governor Green and his administration are working with Hawaii Life Flight, the Department of Health, the Army National Guard, county Mayors, and the Coast Guard to ensure uninterrupted emergency transport services throughout the state.
Watch KITV4 Island News at Midday for a live press conference with Gov. Green to discuss these efforts.