Governor Green gives first State of the State Address

Hawaii's new governor, Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address to the State Legislature. He outlined ambitious plans for several key issues, and revealed the costly price tag to fix them.
"I suggest we return to an era of bold housing initiatives," said Green.
He wants to spend more than $1 billion dollars renovating current public housing, providing rent subsidies for residents, and providing financing so new affordable housing projects can be built.
One of the hurdles with building new projects on Oahu is the slowdown at the county's Department of Planning and Permitting.
"We are making a lot of effort to improve DPP, we've invested money in new technology, and hiring people. We are looking at streamlining processes and moving aggressively on self certification," said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. He is also working with the Governor to increase housing, and added that he hopes to speed up the entire permitting process in the next 6 months.
Green wants to build housing for homeless residents even faster.
He signed an emergency proclamation, during his speech, which will allow simple structures to quickly go up without many of the usual building requirements..
"This Emergency Proclamation will streamline construction and processes for housing, low impact housing. It removes unnecessary barriers. It removes red tape and it has worked," added Green.
It worked at Pu'uhonua o Wai'anae, which is used as an example for other communities to be built around the state.
"We have people from houseless communities across the islands come to Pu'uohonua O Wai'anae. We give a tour and share with them what we have created," said the project leader Twinkle Borges.
The Governor doesn't plan to stop with those smaller types of housing.
He is working on another emergency proclamation that will also suspend building regulations, environmental and preservation laws, along with a number of other construction requirements, for large scale projects including high rise apartment buildings.
"Getting rid of some of the delays with permitting and delays with transferring land. With this emergency proclamation we can build where we already have the land. We have plans to build along transit oriented development and in other areas where it has longed stalled," added Green.
In addition to dealing with housing, the Governor also wants to focus his energy and the state's resources on combating climate change, reducing Hawaii's health care crisis and cutting down on taxes for residents.