Governor Green gives first State of the State Address

Hawaii's new governor, Josh Green today delivered his first State of the State address to the state legislature.

Hawaii's new governor, Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address to the State Legislature. He outlined ambitious plans for several key issues, and revealed the costly price tag to fix them.

"I suggest we return to an era of bold housing initiatives," said Green.

An error occurred