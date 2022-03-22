Government red tape 'zaps' Hawaii's electronic gun sales

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- E-guns, such as tasers or stun guns, became legal in the islands at the start of the year.
But even though electronic guns have been legal for months, island businesses are not yet legally authorized to sell the devices and residents are not yet allowed to buy them.
S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, is known for its fishing, diving, and hunting supplies. Part of those supplies include firearms, and they were eager to also start selling electronic guns, after the personal protection weapons became legal to own on January 1.
"When the word got out that Hawaii would be legal for tasers, everybody started calling saying , 'We want this or that e-gun, from stun guns to taser guns," said Michael Tokunaga, the owner of S. Tokunaga Store.
But nearly three months after the law allowed stores to sell e-guns, the store's application is still waiting to be approved.
"The process is taking a lot longer than we thought," added Tokunaga.
He is not alone. No gun shop on any island has had their permit approved. Which means not a single e-gun has been sold, since the beginning of the year.
"Right now, we cannot sell any tasers to anyone who wishes to purchase them," said Tom Tomimbang, co-owner of 808 Gun Club.
While the law went into effect across the state, it has been up to each county to develop permitting processes.
On Oahu, businesses not only had to submit an application but also pass a background check through the Honolulu Police Department.
Even though, the stores may have already be allowed to sell rifles and hanguns, for which background checks take much less time.
"For a firearm, it has been about 2 weeks. Now, for the e-gun background check it has been been 2 months," stated Tomimbang.
According to Honolulu's Department of Customer Services, back ground check requirements were dropped last Wednesday. Now more than a dozen businesses that already put in their paperwork will have to re-submit their application before it would be approved.
Other counties are still hammering out the details of electronic gun sales, including what kind of safety training would be required by e-gun buyers before they are allowed to own these personal protection devices. Which means, store owners like Tokunaga, will have wait even longer until finally getting the green light to sell e-guns.
"We are crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, because we do have the guns available," added Tokunaga.
Now that Honolulu has dropped its background check requirement, the first e-gun permit for businesses could be issued as early as the end of this week.