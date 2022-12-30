 Skip to main content
Gov. Josh Green names first director of the office of wellness and resilience

  Updated
People in Hawaii struggling with mental health

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Bill 2482 became a law in July 2022. It created an office dedicated to wellness and resilience in Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green has selected Tia Roberts Hartsock to be the director of the office. 

Hartsock says she's hoping to strengthen the community by directly addressing different mental health issues both kids and adults have been suffering with, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in mental health and criminal justice services.

