Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident.
"Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
"The extension of this emergency proclamation allows our state to continue providing staffing resources needed to ensure seamless availability of emergency transportation."
The emergency proclamation was first issued on Friday, December 16, 2022, after a Hawaiʻi Life Flight air medical aircraft went missing off the coast of Maui. The plane was enroute to pick up a patient on Hawaiʻi island.
The emergency proclamation activated efforts to add personnel, airframes, and other resources to care for a total of 52 patients since December 16.
“By coordinating efforts between Hawaiʻi Life Flight, the State Department of Health, the Army National Guard, the Coast Guard, the mayors, and medical facilities throughout the state, we helped to ensure that emergency transport was available for critically ill patients, especially those throughout our neighbor island communities. Together, we worked collaboratively and maintained emergency air medical transport,” said Gov. Green.
“I am so proud of the Hawaiʻi National Guard’s professionalism and responsiveness while providing critical patient air transport support over an eight-day period. The operations aligned with the State’s priority of saving lives and preventing human suffering,” said Major General Kenneth Hara.
This emergency proclamation extends disaster relief aid through Tuesday, January 10, 2022, unless ended or superseded by a separate proclamation, whichever occurs first.