Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

Search suspended for missing flight from Maui

Sixteen miles offshore from Hana Highway, the Coast Guard said on Friday, its cutter found a debris field. The origin of the debris has not yet been verified. 

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. 

"Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release. 

