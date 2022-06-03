 Skip to main content
Gov. Ige signs gun bill into law; proclaims June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Gov. David Ige signed HB2075 (Act 030), restoring part of a previous gun law that was struck down by a federal court in 2021.

The new law requires the physical, in-person inspection of three categories of firearms that have been identified by county police chiefs as top concerns and threats to public safety. They are:

• Guns that do not have serial numbers, also known as 'ghost guns'

• Guns brought to Hawaii from out of state

• Guns transferred between private individuals

“In the wake of the tragic mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Tulsa, Oklahoma and in so many other cities across the U.S., and a week after a shooting injured four in Honolulu – it is more important than ever that the state of Hawaii takes action against gun violence,” said Gov. Ige. “Hawaii has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in America, and this new law is key in helping law enforcement keep our communities safe.”

Among the state’s strict gun laws: people who buy guns must obtain a license and complete a firearm safety course.

Since Gov. Ige took office, Hawaii has enacted new gun safety legislation that includes the “Extreme Risk Law” – which allows individuals to petition a court to disarm a person in crisis. Another law enacted during the governor’s term alerts law enforcement officials when anyone who is prohibited from owning a firearm, attempts to obtain a gun. And in 2020, Hawaii joined other states in prohibiting ghost guns and the manufacture or purchase of parts for the purpose of assembling a ghost gun.

On Friday, Gov. Ige signed a proclamation declaring June 3 National Gun Violence Awareness Day. People across the United States wear orange to raise awareness and pay tribute to victims of gun violence, their families and loved ones.

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

