Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

Axis Deer generic
Courtesy: DLNR

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County.

“The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.

