Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County.
“The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
According to the governor’s office, despite efforts to control the population, there are now an estimated 60,000 or more Axis deer in Maui County. The exploding deer population is unsustainable to the environment on Maui, Ige said.
Axis deer have devastated pasture forage and vegetation that is already being threatened due to the ongoing drought conditions. The deer are also migrating into other agricultural areas and even into developed and urban areas in the county, in search of food and water.
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture opened an emergency loan program in September to farmers impacted by the Axis deer infestation. That program provides up to $150,000 to deal with the economic impacts created by the deer.
Measures that the county can undertake to control the Axis deer population includes corralling, culling, clearing vegetation along fence lines, and erecting and/or reinforcing fence lines to keep axis deer away from roadways, airports, and runways.
This new proclamation, the fourth such declared in Maui County, runs through Nov. 18, 2022.