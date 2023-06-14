Gov. Green wants to slash more than $1 billion from state budget

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green wants to use vetoes to slash the state budget.
Gov. Green won't cut funding for healthcare, affordable housing and homeless services, but wants to reduce or eliminate money for 22 different projects, in order to save the state more than a billion dollars.
"We are going to pull back on big projects that we are not ready for, because we are doing other big projects," said Gov. Green.
One of the items that could be cut: $50 million for the proposed First Responder Park in Mililani.
"We haven't seen what the long term full costs will be, $300, $400, $500 million? We don't know. I am reluctant to commit to very expensive projects long term until those questions are answered," added Green.
After the announcement, the Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz issued this statement:
"I look forward to developing a path forward with the Administration on determining if the land in the Mililani Technology Park should pivot and be used for in-door farming, ag-tech, and value-added food production."
The Governor would also like to cancel $18 million earmarked for Kakaako street improvements.
"The Kakaako street upgrades would be for major improvements to Ilaniwai Street," said HCDA Executive Director Craig Nakamoto. "It needs drainage, electrical lines to put underground and sidewalks need to be put in place."
Part of the reason for the vetoes, is the Governor's need to balance the budget.
"We are constitutionally bound to pass a balanced budget. So we had to make reductions of half a billion a year, each year," said Director of Budget and Finance Luis Salaveria.
But with the cuts, the state will actually end up with half a billion dollars in surplus money for 2024 and even more in 2025.
Money that will help the state get better bond ratings.
"This is very important, because we are a borrowing entity. We need to maintain positive ending balances, so we are not hit with higher interest rates," stated Green.
After the veto list was released, the Chair of the House Finance Committee said he was not surprised by the Governor's actions.
"We did foresee something happening like this, revenues were dropping throughout the session," said Kyle Yamashita.
Lawmakers have until July 11th to decide if they will hold a special session to override these budget item vetoes or any measures Green vetoes in the next month.
Right now, the Governor would like to cut more than a billion dollars, but he said he hopes to add more money to projects in the future.
"It may well be that some of these appropriations comes back in the supplemental budget, but first we have to balance the budget," added Green.