Gov. Green signs new bills protect survivors of sexual violence at UH

Hawaii Governor Josh Green signed eight bills into law, focusing on domestic violence survivors and abuse awareness, wellness, and child welfare.
"Domestic violence and sexual assault are pervasive, life-threatening crimes that affect millions of lives across the country, without regard for their age, gender, economic status, race, religion or education level — each one of them needs protection and help,” Gov. Green said.
House bill 554 requires the University of Hawaii to improve trauma training for UH administrators and students, increases access to sexual violence prevention education and ensures that victims of campus-based sexual assault are not punished for reporting sexual violence.
“According to UH’s own data, there are approximately 3,000 students who are victims of sexual assault and 4,500 students who are survivors of sexual harassment in any given year,” said Kris Coffield, Executive Director of Imua Alliance. “The two bills signed by the governor today represent the most significant step Hawai’i has ever taken in addressing the crisis of sexual violence in our state’s college system.”
Imua Alliance is a local non-profit focused on providing services for survivors of sexual trafficking and violence. The non-profit authored the bill and said victim advocates have been fighting to get the measure passed since 2020.
House Bill 580 expands victim-counselor privilege to include confidential advocates that are employed by the university. The bill also increases the minimum hours of training a counselor must receive to be considered a victim counselor.
Those who need assistance after sexual violence, or know of someone who needs assistance, can call the Sex Abuse Treatment Center at 808-524-7273.