Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis.
“As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during his State of the State Address. “This emergency proclamation streamlines the construction process for housing, removing unnecessary red tape, and enables our community partners to tackle homelessness and the housing shortage head-on.”
Noting the work of Aloha United Way and the 2022 report of Hawaii's Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed individuals (ALICE), Green emphasized the need for increased accessibility to affordable housing and streamlining the process for housing construction.
Data reveals nearly half of Hawaii's residents are struggling, with 33% identifying as "ALICE" and 9% living below the poverty line.
Alongside Green's commitment to prioritizing housing for residents, staff with Aloha United Way say their encouraged by his ongoing support of residents combatting the state's high cost of living.
“It's a wonder opportunity for the ALICE initiative...one of the most effective and fastest way to reduce child poverty,” said Suzanne Skjold, chief operating officer with Aloha United Way.
Green says he plans to spend more than half of the state's two-billion dollar surplus, with more than a billion dollars of that budget going towards renovating public housing and affordable housing projects.
