 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

  • Updated
  • 0
Homeless

Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis.

“As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during his State of the State Address. “This emergency proclamation streamlines the construction process for housing, removing unnecessary red tape, and enables our community partners to tackle homelessness and the housing shortage head-on.”

Governor Green gives first State of the State Address
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred