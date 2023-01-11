Gov. Green proposes first biennial operating budget, requesting $36B for 2024-25 fiscal year

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At the state capitol, Gov. Josh Green on Tuesday pushed his proposed biennial operating budget in front of the House Finance Committee.
Green is asking for nearly $36 billion to use during the 2024 and 2025 fiscal year period. He said the budget will help add positions for federal funds coordination, supporting housing policies, and statewide mental health coordination.
"Instead of languishing on the street with mental illness and addiction, tending to cost the taxpayers about $80,000 per person per year would be integrated into our homeless programs so they have harm reduction and be better," Green said.
Green's budget would increase by a total of 7% within the next two fiscal years.
On Wednesday, the House Committee on Finance will hear from a number of departments and agencies including the judiciary, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and the Department of Health.