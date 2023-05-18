Gov. Green helps rescue driver from rollover crash on Big Island

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Gov. Josh Green jumped into action to help a driver trapped in a rollover crash on Hawaii Island, Thursday.
The governor was on his way to a dedication ceremony for an energy project in Waikoloa Village when his motorcade witnessed another vehicle veer off the roadway and crash into a lava field, ending up on its roof.
Photos from the scene show Green and other Good Samaritans rushing to the driver’s aid. The governor then helped the driver to the ambulance when it arrived.
Remarkably, the driver appears to have only suffered minor injuries, based on the photos, and was able to walk to the ambulance on his own with minor assistance. That person has not yet been identified.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.