Gopher snake found at Kapolei Home Depot

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A snake was discovered at a Home Depot store in Kapolei late Wednesday night, prompting a call to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The snake was found by a store manager at the Kapolei location – located in the 4600 block of Kapolei Parkway – just before midnight among pallets in a processing area.

The snake – which measured approximately 21-inches in length, was a non-venomous Gopher snake, according to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture. The snakes are commonly found in North America and can grow up to seven feet long!

Gopher snakes’ diet consists mainly of small rodents, rabbits, lizards, birds, and eggs, HDOA said -- many of those menu items that Hawaii has in abundance. They kill their prey by constriction.

Kapolei gopher snake3

Snakes are illegal in the state because they have no natural predators and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s environment because they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat, HDOA officials said.

Many snake species also prey on birds and their eggs, increasing the threat to endangered Hawaii’s native birds. Large snakes can also be a danger to the public and small pets, officials said.

Agriculture inspectors from HDOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch went to the store to survey the area but did not find any other stowaways.

HDOA says any resident in possession of an illegal animal may turn them in under the State’s Amnesty Program to any HDOA office, Honolulu Zoo, Panaewa Zoo on Hawai`i Island or any Humane Society without facing a fine or penalty.

The maximum penalty under state law for possession and/or transporting illegal animals is a class C felony, punishable with a $200,000 fine and/or up to three years in prison.

Anyone with information about illegal animals can call the Hawaiii Pest Hotline at 808-643-7378.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

