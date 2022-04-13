Google provided $320 million in economic activity to Hawaii businesses, according to annual report

In an economic report released on Wednesday, Google announced that they provided $320 million in economic activity in 2021 to tens of thousands of Hawaii businesses, publishers, nonprofits, creators, and developers who used Google products.
More than 87,000 Hawaii businesses received requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews, and other direct connections to their customers from Google in 2021.
Kapa Nui Nails, a local business in Kamuela, was highlighted in the report, including how they used digital tools to reach customers.
Terry and Dr. Lyn Lam launched Kapa Nui Nails in 2019 as a full line of nail care products and water-based polishes that are completely non-toxic, odor-free, and environmentally friendly. They used Google Ads from the outset to gain traction, turning to Google Analytics to help fine-tune their e-commerce campaigns.
About 80 percent of Kapa Nui Nails’ traffic comes from online sources, helping to drive 50-percent growth year-over-year. Terry attributes about one-third of that growth to Google Ads.
“Google Analytics helps us to continue to optimize our ad campaigns and our marketing efforts to make our dollar spending go much further,” said Terry Lam, Co-founder of Kapa Nui Nails. The Lams hope their success inspires other Hawaiians to start small businesses and promote exports as a bigger part of the state’s industry.
“Hawaii is heavily based on tourism, and many of us are trying to branch out. We are proud to represent rural, outer-island Hawaii and what can be accomplished just about anywhere with internet access,” Lyn added.