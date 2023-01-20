 Skip to main content
GoFundMe set up after fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties | UPDATE

Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire.

UPDATE on 1/20/23: 

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Lauretta Sewake and her family as they recover from the fire that damaged their home. According to the GoFundMe post, the funds will help them rebuild the part of their home that was damaged and replace many of the items lost. Click here for the link.

An error occurred