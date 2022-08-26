GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Honolulu paramedic injured in ambulance fire

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedic who suffered life-threatening injuries when the ambulance he was in caught fire continues to recover in the hospital.
A fellow paramedic started a GoFundMe fundraiser on Thursday for the injured paramedic, identified as Jeff Wilkinson. Jeff is 36 years old and has worked for EMS for 10 years.
The post states: "Jeff is an amazing human being and those that know him, know they can count on him through thick and thin. Jeff has performed his duties as a paramedic with the utmost integrity and desire to help those from all walks of life.
"He currently serves as a reliever paramedic and rotates through all the communities across Oahu. He has a long, long road to recovery and I humbly ask for your assistance so that he and his family are taken care of during these extremely tough times."
The fire started just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, as the EMS crew was transporting a 91-year-old man to Adventist Health Castle in serious condition. Police said the patient had reported feeling ill and was having a hard time breathing.
EMS officials said as the ambulance pulled into the hospital's driveway, the back of the ambulance caught fire and quickly engulfed the vehicle.
Jeff had been in the back of the ambulance with the patient. He escaped and walked into the emergency room at Adventist Health Castle. He was then taken to Straub Medical Center's Burn Unit.
Officials said the EMT who was driving the ambulance escaped without injuries. He was not able to rescue the patient because the flames had already overcome the back of the vehicle. The patient died in the fire.
As of Friday afternoon, people had already donated nearly $85,000 -- money that will go to Jeff's wife and two young children.
