 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'God, let this shark let go.' | Shark attack victim shares his story of survival

  • Updated
  • 0
mike morita

KITV 4's Paul Drewes interviewed Mike Morita, who is still in the hospital after losing a foot in the attack.

Sunday's shark attack survivor shares his harrowing story, after a day of surfing turns into a fight for his life

Mike Morita, is still in the hospital after losing a foot in the attack, but through it all, he never lost faith he would survive.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred