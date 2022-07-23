 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Giving Pump Campaign Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charties Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Aloha Petroleum holds a Giving Pump Campaign to benefit a local organization right here in Hawaii. From August 1 through October 31, drivers can fuel up at designated gas pumps at select Shell stations across the state. For each gallon of gas filled at these pumps, Aloha Petroleum will donate one cent to the chosen non-profit. This year, our campaign will support Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii to support its mission to provide a home-away-from-home for seriously ill children and their families. In 2021, the campaign raised over $9,000 for Parents and Children Together Hawaii. This year, the Giving Pump Campaign hopes to raise more for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK