Giving Pump Campaign Benefits Ronald McDonald House Charties Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Aloha Petroleum holds a Giving Pump Campaign to benefit a local organization right here in Hawaii. From August 1 through October 31, drivers can fuel up at designated gas pumps at select Shell stations across the state. For each gallon of gas filled at these pumps, Aloha Petroleum will donate one cent to the chosen non-profit. This year, our campaign will support Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii to support its mission to provide a home-away-from-home for seriously ill children and their families. In 2021, the campaign raised over $9,000 for Parents and Children Together Hawaii. This year, the Giving Pump Campaign hopes to raise more for Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Aloha Petroleum selected Ronald McDonald House Charities as this year’s beneficiary because of the organization’s never-ending support for Hawaii’s families over the past 35 years.
Casie Bui, Senior Manager, Sales Operations and Marketing, Aloha Petroleum, says, “The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii has so many great programs and partnerships that have significantly improved the lives of children and families during the most difficult times. We have been a long time partner and supporter of the organization. In fact, We have on many occasions had the opportunity and privilege for us to serve and prepare meals at their houses. And just from experience, I can tell you first hand what a phenomenal job the organization does to truly create a home away from home for seriously ill children and their families. Their programs and partnerships have significantly improved the lives of children and their families during some of life’s most challenging times. ”
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.